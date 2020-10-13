Mary Jo Huff (Nolder)
Vernon Twp. - Mary Jo Huff (Nolder), 63 years old, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born to Richard Nolder and Shirley Davidson in Olean, NY where she was raised and lived before moving to Vernon Twp., NJ 35 years ago.
Mary Jo worked for several local banks and was currently working as a loan officer at Valley National Bank in Wayne, NJ. Mary Jo enjoyed the simple things, like relaxing with her husband in the backyard watching the splendor of nature.
Mary Jo is the beloved wife for 30 years of Gary Huff of Vernon Twp., NJ. Devoted mother of Thomas Previglian of Salamanca, NY, Christopher Previglian and his wife, Logan of Olean, NY, David Previglian and his wife, Jessica of Stratford, NJ and Casey McGowan of Pine Island, NY. Loving grandmother of Noah, Maggie, Liam, Mary, Daniel, Madison, Grayson and Cooper. Dear sister of Linda Carlson and her husband, Jeff of Olean, NY, Michael Nolder and his wife, Anita of The Woodlands, TX, Michele Coast and her husband, Dan of Duke Center, PA, Schelin Davidson of Olean, NY, Nicholas Davidson of Olean, NY and Donald Nolder of Salamanca, NY. Cherished by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Graveside service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Twp., NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com
.