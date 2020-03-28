|
|
SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. - Mary Joan McNicholas Anderson, age 86, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on March 11, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Aimee Lockhart McNicholas and James McNicholas, Mary "Jo" grew up in Greenfield, Mass., surrounded by extended family. She loved music and, along with three of her best friends, she sang every week on a local radio show as a young teen.
A talented athlete and an excellent student, Mary was admitted to Springfield College in their first class to accept women. There she studied health and physical education and met the man of her dreams, Egan Norman Anderson. Upon completion of her studies and of his military duty, they were married in 1955.
Norman and Mary moved to Arlington, Va., where they both taught until she gave birth to her first child. The family moved to New Jersey and then to New Hartford, N.Y., adding another son and a daughter along the way.
Mary was a terrific mother and homemaker but continued her studies and became a certified English teacher. When she and Norman moved to Wantage, Mary was hired as the health teacher for the Sussex-Wantage School District. She taught in all three schools using her "mobile classroom" for almost two decades. Her claim to fame was the fact that many parents in the community often stopped her to say that conversation at the dinner table often included "Mrs. Anderson says…"
Following retirement, Mary and Egan Norman moved to the family cottage on Cape Cod where they enjoyed years of the beach vacation life. Mary Jo was an avid reader and Scrabble player, a devoted friend, but above all, she loved her family. "Nana" doted on her grandchildren who loved her very much in return.
Mary Jo was predeceased by her son, John Eric Anderson, in 1991 and her husband on Jan. 24, 2020 as well as her brother, James McNicholas and her sister, Janet Wendt. She is survived by her son, James Anderson and wife, Deborah, of Branchville; and daughter, Ellen Rivers and husband, Chuck, of Valrico, Fla. Three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive her: Derek Egan Anderson and wife, Melissa Kibbe, and their son, Egan; Julie A. Clawson and husband, Benjamin, and their children, Leo and Joni; and John Egan Peck.
We remember Mary Jo as an intelligent and strong woman who had a wonderful sense of humor and a perfect song or saying for every occasion.
The family will hold a private service at a later date and requests memorial donations to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research or another dementia research organization of choice.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 28, 2020