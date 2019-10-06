|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Mary Joyce Henrikson Forman, 80, of Andover Township, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Joyce was born in Warren, Pa., and grew up on a dairy farm in Tidioute, Pa., developing the grit to persevere throughout life's journey. She graduated Tidioute High School in 1956 and moved to Philadelphia, Pa., where she earned a nursing degree at Episcopal Hospital of Nursing. It was during this time that she met her husband, Raymond "Bud" Forman, a student at Temple Dental School.
They were married in 1960 and, after a brief period overseas, settled in Succasunna, where Bud established his dental practice. Joyce eventually completed her bachelor's degree at Jersey City State College and launched her 25-year career as a nurse at Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope. In 1983, she earned a Master of Arts in Education at Seton Hall University.
Joyce retired from Lenape in 1999 but remained active in her church and community for many years. Inherently caring, committed and compassionate, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Family Promise and several other organizations. She was a dear friend and a loving mother and grandmother.
Joyce also had a passion for culture and learning. She was an avid reader, talented singer, and world traveler. She especially enjoyed visiting museums, attending operas and concerts, and engaging in deep discussions with friends and family.
Joyce is predeceased by her parents, John Henrikson and Irene Chambers Henrikson, and her husband, Raymond M. Forman Jr. She is survived by her siblings, Tom Henrikson, Dory Jamieson, and Greta Britt; her son, Andrew S. Forman and his wife, Ana Reyes; her daughter, Barbara Edwards and her husband, John Edwards; and four grandchildren, Julia Edwards, Timothy Edwards, Gabrielle Forman and Raymond Forman.
A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 8 Conestoga Trail, Sparta. Internment at Sutton Hill Cemetery, Tidioute, Pa., will take place at a future date. Arrangements are by Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 973-383-4600. Donations in Joyce's memory may be made to the .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 6, 2019