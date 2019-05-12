FRANKLIN -- Mary Krajci, 79, of Franklin, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. Born in Franklin to the late John and Mary (Adamovic) Krajci, Mary had been a lifelong resident. A former bookkeeper for Plastoid Corp. in Franklin, Mary was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin and was an avid New York Mets fan. Predeceased by her twin sister, Teresa Krajci, and brother, Michael Krajci, Mary is survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Krajci; and nephew, Michael Krajci. A Funeral Mass for Mary will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin, NJ 07416. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Catholic charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 12, 2019