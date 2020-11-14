Mary L. Larssen
Sandyston Township - Mary L. Larssen, 85, of Sandyston Township, passed away peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her home of more than 50 years.
Mary was born August 18, 1935 in Sandyston Township to the late Albert and Grace Murphy; she was the oldest of 5 children. She graduated from Newton High School in 1954 and was married days later to her late husband, Richard Larssen.
Mary is survived by her 5 children: Ragina Shauger, Mark Larssen, Rod Larssen, Bo Larssen and Lisa Knospler. She is also survived by three brothers, Albert Murphy, Kenneth Murphy and John Murphy; and one sister, Elizabeth Gilmartin.
Services are private under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com