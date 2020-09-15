1/
Mary Louise (VanHorn) Billow
Mary Louise (Van Horn) Billow, 98 years of age, a resident of Hope, NJ, passed away at her home on September 11, 2020. She was born to the late Forrest Cecil and Hazel G. (Van Kirk) Van Horn. She had been a substitute teacher. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary, of
The Hope Fire Department, the Planning Board of Hope and the Hope Historical Society.
She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Billow, Hope, NJ, Susan Marie Alpaugh, Muncie, PA, a son John Peter Billow, California, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest Peter Billow in 2005, and a daughter Mary Katharine (Kitty) Thompson
Any donations in Mary Louise's memory may be made to a charity of personal choice.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341
