Mary Louise (Van Horn) Billow

Mary Louise (Van Horn) Billow, 98 years of age, a resident of Hope, NJ, passed away at her home on September 11, 2020. She was born to the late Forrest Cecil and Hazel G. (Van Kirk) Van Horn. She had been a substitute teacher. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary, of

The Hope Fire Department, the Planning Board of Hope and the Hope Historical Society.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Billow, Hope, NJ, Susan Marie Alpaugh, Muncie, PA, a son John Peter Billow, California, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest Peter Billow in 2005, and a daughter Mary Katharine (Kitty) Thompson

Any donations in Mary Louise's memory may be made to a charity of personal choice.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825



