Mrs. Mary Louise Primus

Paterson - It is with great sadness that Charles H Primus Jr. and Judith Garris, Mother, Mrs. Mary Louise Primus, 80, announce her being called home.

On August 28, 2020 Mary transitioned of natural causes quietly at her home here in Paterson, NJ.

Funeral: Saturday September 12, 2020, 8am to 9am Viewing of the body, 9am to 10am Funeral service. Agape Christian Ministries Church, 76 Ward St. Paterson NJ 07505

Interment: Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Lakeview and Crooks Avenues Paterson NJ

Repass: Eastside Park, Paterson NJ, Lower Level, Baseball /Cricket Field

Due to Covid 19 we are taking strict precautions. Those that will be attending the services are required to contact Charles Primus at 973-626-6144 to manage a head count and proper seating arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store