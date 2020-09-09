1/1
Mary Louise Primus
{ "" }
Mrs. Mary Louise Primus
Paterson - It is with great sadness that Charles H Primus Jr. and Judith Garris, Mother, Mrs. Mary Louise Primus, 80, announce her being called home.
On August 28, 2020 Mary transitioned of natural causes quietly at her home here in Paterson, NJ.
Funeral: Saturday September 12, 2020, 8am to 9am Viewing of the body, 9am to 10am Funeral service. Agape Christian Ministries Church, 76 Ward St. Paterson NJ 07505
Interment: Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Lakeview and Crooks Avenues Paterson NJ
Repass: Eastside Park, Paterson NJ, Lower Level, Baseball /Cricket Field
Due to Covid 19 we are taking strict precautions. Those that will be attending the services are required to contact Charles Primus at 973-626-6144 to manage a head count and proper seating arrangements.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Agape Christian Ministries Church
SEP
12
Funeral
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Agape Christian Ministries Church
SEP
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Agape Christian Ministries Church
Funeral services provided by
Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home
256 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 278-6330
Memories & Condolences
September 9, 2020
Rest in paradise beautiful Mrs. Primus. I will always remember you gorgeous smile❤
Cheryl Brooks
Friend
