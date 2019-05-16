Home

Mary Louise Ratti

Mary Louise Ratti Obituary
HAMPTON - Mary Louise Ratti, of Hampton Township, passed on May 14, 2019, at the age of 77. She was the daughter of Louis and Rosemary Ratti, residents of Newton, for more than 50 years.
Mary is survived by her four brothers, Paul, Louis (Butch), John, and Charles. She worked for several years at Saks Fifth Avenue designing window displays, and she took multiple trips to Africa for safari adventures. Overall, Mary lived a very simple life, mostly living in Newton or Pompano Beach, Fla., where she cared for her mother for many years.
Mary's ashes will be placed at her parents' gravesite in St. Joseph Cemetery in Newton. Services are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 16, 2019
