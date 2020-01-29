|
|
HARDWICK - Mary Pflugh-Yanvary, age 58, of Hardwick, died at 10:22 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Summit Overlook Hospital. Mary was born Jan. 14, 1962, in Sussex to John and Teresa (Stack) Pflugh.
She is survived by her mother, Teresa, of Hardwick; husband, Robert Yanvary, of Hardwick; brothers, Archibald, John, Edward and William; and sister, Marguerite Van Beek. She was preceded by her father, John, and brother, Thomas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, 7 Eisenhower Road, Blairstown. Interment will follow at Stillwater Cemetery, Stillwater. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary's memory to the National Multiple Schlerosis Society, 733 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or a charity of personal choice.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 29, 2020