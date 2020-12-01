Mary R. Goble

Mary passed away after a short illness On November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary drove school buses for 52 years in Sussex County,N.J. and Pasco County, FL.

Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Margaret (Punk) Snyder , and then her son Timothy (Tim) Goble, Mary is survived by her daughters, Kathy Zecchino and her husband, Steven, JoAnn Christensen and her fiancé, Phillip Leslie, and Candy Slager, and her husband, Erik; three sons Audie Teabo, and his wife, Victoria, Jesse Teabo, and his wife, Tanya, Joseph Goble III and his wife, Jennifer.

She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Services will be held on Wednesday December 2, at Dobies Funeral Homes in Hudson, Florida, at 2:00 PM.



