Mary Roberta "Bobby" Mason, 83, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
Bobby was born in Dover, N.J. on Oct. 4, 1936. She lived most of her life in Sparta, Franklin, and Sparrow Bush, NY.
Bobby graduated from Newton High School in 1954 and attended Berkeley Business School. She had a 20-year career as an executive secretary for Houdaille Construction Material, Inc. in Morristown. Her second 20-year career followed as a Realtor for several local real estate offices in Sparta.
Bobby was a nature lover and enjoyed anything outdoors, such as skiing, snowmobiling, gardening, and birdwatching. She enjoyed knitting and reading a good book.
Bobby loved a dinner out with a dry martini and a visit to the theater for a showing of the latest movie. She was also a member, at different times, of the Presbyterian and Methodist churches.
Bobby was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Mary Hiler; and her sister, Carol Ann Earl. She is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Robert Bruce Mason; her stepson, Matthew Mason and wife, Naomi, and their children, Caleb, Noah, Nathanael and Charles, of Westtown, N.Y. She is also survived by three nieces, Mary Louise Hennighan, and her daughters, Kaitlan Ann and Lauren of Newton; Marjorie Morris and husband, Robin, and their children, Josh and Ryan of Richmond, Va.; and Kelly Peterson and her children, Michael and Carolyn of Sparta; as well as several cousins and some good friends.
Bobby has been cremated and a memorial service will be planned at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 7, 2020