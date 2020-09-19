MaryAnn DeFalco
Cedar Grove - It is with great sorrow that the family of MaryAnn DeFalco, 76, formerly of Vernon, N.J. and most recently of Monroe Township, N.J., announce her passage from their hearts to God's hands on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 21st, from 4-8 p.m. at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove, N.J. Services will begin on Tuesday, September 22nd at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Cedar Grove, with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com
.
Born in Newark, N.J. to the late Harold G. and Gemma E. (nee: Chiego) Napoliello, MaryAnn grew up in Orange, N.J. before settling in Vernon. Extremely intelligent, MaryAnn worked in several different business sectors throughout her career, in roles ranging from executive assistant, to line editor of a local newspaper, to interior design company entrepreneur.
It was in her role as mother, and later grandmother, however, that she shone brightest. A tireless advocate for her children, MaryAnn dedicated her life to being a devoted mother and grandmother. Her tenacious spirit and unwavering faith in God made her a formidable force, and created the motto by which she lived her life: All you need is God and guts. An avid Notre Dame football fan, MaryAnn also will be remembered fondly for her infectious laugh, her passion for food, and the love she had for her two cats, Football and Nike.
Predeceased by her parents, MaryAnn's memory lives on through her loving children, Scott E. DeFalco and Dina Romani, and her husband, Michael; and treasured granddaughter, Gianna Rose Romani.