NEWTON -- Maryellen Stager, 72, fondly known as Aunt Mary, passed away at Barn Hill Care Center on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with many health problems and with her family beside her. She was born in Jersey City to her late parents, Bernice and Edwin. She loved to brag about the Kennedy side of her mother's family. Aunt Mary lived most of her life in Sparta and Sussex County. She spent her life thinking of others and making people happy. She was fiercely independent and successfully dealt with many difficult situations. As an accomplished photographer, she won many awards including Best of Show at the Sussex County fair. Aunt Mary was an interesting character and her family and best friend, Lisa, called her the queen of QVC, where she was on a first-name basis while often buying gifts for her loved ones. She was meticulous in her style of dress, loved a great meal and was sociable by nature. Aunt Mary's large family and many friends will miss her dearly for her good deeds, her sense of humor, her kindness and loyalty to all. Aunt Mary leaves behind her loving sister, Barbara, and brother-in-law, Michael Tilton; along with her five nieces, Ellen, Geri, Laura, Jenny and Lucy, and their families, including 15 grandnieces and -nephews and one great-grandnephew. Arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Aunt Mary's memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 28, 2019