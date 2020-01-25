Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Newton
54 High Street
Newton, NJ
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Newton
54 High Street
Newton, NJ
Matthew A. Delgado Obituary
NEWTON - Matthew A. Delgado, 28, of Newton, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Hampton Township.
Born in Newton, Matthew was raised in Cape Coral, Florida. He was a landscaper and longtime resident of Newton.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Janett Delgado and Allison Hinkley, of Newton; his son, Kaidyn Delgado, of Newton; his brother, Christian Delgado and girlfriend, Tracy Davenport, of Franklin; his sisters, Caitlin Dolan and Carlee Dolan, both of Newton; and his grandfather, Andrew Meidl, of Paterson. He is also survived by his longtime girlfriend, Damecca Hill, of Newton; his two nephews and three nieces; his two titi's, Patricia Meidl and Jennifer Meidl and two uncles, Carlos Morales and Michael Rosario (Gina); as well as many cousins.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to noon at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High Street, Newton, followed by a noon memorial service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
