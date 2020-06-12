ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Matthew Arthur McGill, 62, of Andover Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and two children June 8, 2020, at Newton Memorial Hospital, Newton.
Matt was born in Newark and grew up in Belleville. He married his soulmate and moved to Hopatcong in 1989 and moved with his beloved family to Andover Township in 2004. He was a die-hard Giants fan and an avid Yankee fan. He enjoyed a good round of golf. His biggest passion could be found at the grill enjoying deck night surrounded by family and friends. He could often be found relaxing in his hammock or Adirondack chair.
Matt is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Doreen Thoens McGill; he is the proud father of Kaitlyn McGill and Kevin McGill; brother of Lynn McGill, and Deborah Beck and her husband, Warren; and brother-in-law of Roger Thoens and his wife, Carolyn. He is also survived by one nephew and several nieces.
Private visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta. A private funeral mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 Sparta Ave, Sparta. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to: Nothing Is Impossible Inc, PO Box 1043, Sparta, NJ 07871 or nothingisimpossibleinc.org. Matt was very passionate about helping those less fortunate and believed in NII's mission.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.