HAMPTON - Matthew David Miglin, 54, of Hampton, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Newton, Matthew was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. He was a 1983 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School and continued his education at The King's College in Briarcliff, N.Y.
Matthew was a Marine Corps corporal during Desert Storm, proudly serving from Jan. 21, 1991 to March 24, 1991. He was the owner/operator of Sewer Surgeons in Hampton. An ordained minister, Matthew was a member of Living Waters Fellowship Church in Newton. He was an avid reader who enjoyed camping and traveling.
The son of the late Harold Miglin, who died in 2002, Matthew is survived by his wife of 25 years, Karen Miglin; his mother, Jan Miglin, of Hampton; his brothers, Andrew and Benjamin Miglin, both of Hampton; his sister, Melanie Fasolo and husband, Mark, of Fredon; his niece, Gianna Fasolo, of Fredon; and his nephew, Vince Fasolo.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Teen Challenge, 245 Stanton Mountain Road, Lebanon, NJ 08833. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 15, 2019