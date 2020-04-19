|
Matthew "Matty" De Mario
ALLAMUCHY - Matthew "Matty" De Mario was born July 12, 1930, in Berwick, Pa. He was the son of Carl and Mary Demario, owners of the local grocery store, The Blue Knot, also known as DeMario's in Franklin. Matthew was brother to Michael DeMario, Bartolomeo "Bucky" DeMario, Jenny Hovencamp-Reese, Esther Reed, and Mary DeMario. He was proud to have attended a private Catholic High School in Newark, always striving for success in all his endeavors. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, and was stationed in Guam during the Korean War. A talented musician, Matt could play almost any instrument, but he was best known for playing the saxophone in The Air Force Band. His sparkling personality was evident in everything he did, and attracted people with his vivacious energy. He met his future wife, Norma Jean Sellars at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey. They later married and had three children, Donna Demario, Deborah Hall, and Matthew DeMario.
Matt and Norma Jean raised their family in Sussex, where Matt was best known for owning Total Refreshments for many years. He sold coffee, water, and other vending items to his loyal customers, establishing life-long friendships, within a tight-knit community. Later in life, Matthew was baptized in the Catholic faith at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg.
He is survived by his three children, 12 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Matt was the patriarch of a large and loving family, and will be missed dearly. He died peacefully in his sleep in Allamuchy, April 13, 2020.
Private family services will be held in Franklin with the intent to honor his life with a memorial celebration in the future. Funeral arrangements by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020