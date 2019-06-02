WEST MILFORD -- Matthew J. "Matt" Treloar, age 42, of Hewitt, at rest in Dunmore, Pa., on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 15 years of the former Maryanne F. Doperak, of Hewitt; loving father of Noelle F. Treloar, Brayden J. Treloar and Shaun M. Treloar, all of Hewitt; dear son of Robert E. and Linda (Tiboldo) Treloar, of Hardyston; dear son-in-law of Joseph F. and Darlene A. (Andrews) Doperak, of Totowa; loving brother of Jennifer Armstrong and her husband, Todd, of Hamburg, and Kathleen Bona, of Portland, Pa.; and dear brother-in-law of Elizabeth Palmasano and her husband, David, of Ringwood, and David Doperak, of Phoenix, Ariz. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews and his beloved pet dog, Penny. Born in Newton, he lived in Hardyston and then in Totowa for 13 years before moving to Hewitt in 2016. He was a distribution splicer for Local #1-2, Con Edison, Westchester, N.Y., since 2005. Mr. Treloar was the commissioner of the Totowa P.A.L. Floor Hockey Association. He coached his children in hockey, softball and baseball. Matt was an avid New Jersey Devils fan and a fan of the Nutley-Clifton Hockey Club. He enjoyed dirt bikes, quads and ice skating on the lake. He was an all-around handyman. He enjoyed kayaking and fishing and hunting. He was an involved, "hands-on" dad for his children and their friends. He had a heart of gold, was selfless and would help anyone, especially family and friends. Services were held Thursday, May 23, at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 2, 2019