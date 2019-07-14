ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. - Matthew P. Parsons, 53, of Rogersville, Tenn., died at Newton Medical Center surrounded by his family July 9, 2019.

Matthew was born and grew up in Yonkers, N.Y., and spent his earlier years in Paterson, N.J., before settling in Newton, N.J., in 2001 until his retirement in 2015. Then, he and his wife, Maria, moved to Rogersville, Tenn.

Son of the late John W. and Agnes (Joseph) Parsons, Matthew was a maintenance worker at the Sussex County Administration Building, retiring in 2016. Mr. Parsons was remembered by family as an avid fisherman, and also was a part-time New Jersey Herald bulk newspaper carrier. Matthew was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church.

Mr. Parsons is pre-deceased by his brother, Mark T. Parsons; and sister, Catherine Parsons-Tyvkody. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria G. Parsons; sons, John M. Parsons and wife, Amanda, of Sandyston, N.J., and Francesco Parsons and fiancée, Tyler Glasser, of Landing, N.J.; brother, John J. Parsons and wife, Nerva; sister, Mary Lazin and husband, Larry, of Tarrytown, N.Y.; and brother-in-law, Douglas Tyvkody, of Waldwick, N.J. Mr. Parsons is also survived by one grandson, Gavyn L. Glasser and was the uncle of many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., Monday, July 15, at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton, N.J. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, Newton, N.J. Online condolences to www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 14, 2019