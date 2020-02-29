|
NEWTON - Maud Elizabeth Rowan, 77, of Newton, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Newton Medical Center.
Maud was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y.; when she married she relocated to Queens, N.Y. She and her late husband spent many years in Queens prior to moving to Newton nearly 10 years ago. Maud worked as a facilities purchasing agent for American Reinsurance for many years.
Maud was very active in the Bristol Glen Community, she served on several committees there and you could always find her attending one meeting or another. Maud also had a very strong faith, she served as a Eucharistic minister for many years in her New York parishes.
Maud was predeceased by her parents, Joseph John and Maud Ann (Lamb) Goettisheim; as well as her beloved husband, Edmund Rowan. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Kisto and husband, Bill; her niece, Jennifer Moyle and husband, Bill; her nephew, Keith Kisto; her brother-in-law, Jim Rowan; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Dr, Newton. Interment will be held at a later date in the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bristol Glen Fellowship Fund, 200 Bristol Glen Dr, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 29, 2020