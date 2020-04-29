|
RIDGEWOOD - Maxine E. Herzfeld passed away at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood at the age 84, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Born in West Hazelton, Pa., to Robert and Ruth Slack, Maxine's family resided in Moosic, Pa., until moving to the Bergen/Passaic County area where she married and raised her family. Maxine also enjoyed working, some of her employers included the Cookie Man, Geico Ins Co., Dewey electronics and Bijur Lubricating Corp. After retiring, Maxine returned to Moosic, Pa., where she was a member of the Moosic Methodist Church for a few years until moving back to Bergen County. Mostly Maxine loved spending time with her family, as a mother, grandmother and a great-grandmother.
She was the loving mother of Arlene Pink and her husband, Gregory, of Sussex, JoAnne Walker and her husband, Ronald, of Hawthorne, Donald Dries and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Fair Lawn, and Lynn Walker and her husband, Jeffrey of Hawthorne; grandmother of Kim, Kelly, Ronald Jr., Michael, Daryl, David, Heather, Kristine, and Steven; great-grandmother of 16; and had many loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her late husband, Edward Mines, and six siblings, Robert, June, Earl, Ronald, Ruth and Reginald.
Maxine was a deeply spiritual woman, gifted with a beautiful voice she sang God's praises with her sisters in church choirs and in many family weddings. Her deep faith in God was evident by her caring and giving nature. Always a caregiver to people in need never turning anyone away.
We love you. Maxine will be missed by all who knew her.
Cremation will take place privately. Memorial and interment of ashes will be held at a later date. Serices by Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to of America. (www.browningforshay.com).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 29, 2020