Megan Siobhan Carbone
HAMPTON - Megan Carbone, 63, of Hampton, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 7.
Born on August 12, 1956, in Teaneck, Megan spent much of her youth swimming for the Fayson Lakes Swim Team and enjoying the outdoors.
After graduating from Kinnelon High School in 1975, Megan pursued a career in communications, which spanned over 28 years. Starting in 1980 with New Jersey Bell, she fulfilled many successful opportunities that included AT&T and Lucent Technologies before retiring from Avaya in 2008. She also enjoyed being an IBEW Union representative during the early years of her career.
Megan married Joseph Carbone and settled in Hampton (Crandon Lakes) in 1993, where she raised her family and participated in local community events. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, swimming and sunbathing. Megan's quick wit, love of reading and lively conversation was influenced by her mother. On Sundays in the fall you would find Megan rooting for her New York Giants football team. Megan also delighted in her Irish heritage and often expressed great pride for these roots and their history
Megan was known for her giving heart and welcoming nature by all who spent any time with her. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter-in-law, aunt and had many lifelong friends that she cherished. Megan was at her happiest when she talked about her family. Their love provided Megan with such joy, laughter, forgiveness and boundless unconditional love. Likewise, Megan shared that same love for them.
Megan is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Joseph Carbone, her precious daughter Caitlin Carbone, and her mother-in-law Josephine Carbone, all of Hampton. Also surviving Megan are her two brothers, Daniel Beirne and Timothy O'Beirne; and her nieces and nephews, Danny Beirne, Cara Beirne, and Zachary O'Beirne. Waiting in heaven for her arrival are her father, Charles O'Beirne, her loving mother, Alice (nee Finnegan) O'Beirne and beloved brother Michael O'Beirne.
A memorial service to celebrate Megan's life will be forthcoming. Services will be private. Thoughts and prayers may be posted on: www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in Megan's name to: Operation Chillout in support of our homeless Veterans. (www.operationchillout.org/support-us/donations)
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton
Megan will be forever missed and cherished in our hearts.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020