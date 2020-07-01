1/
Meghan Ruth White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Meghan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meghan Ruth White
Mount Pocono, PA - Meghan Ruth White, 40, of Mount Pocono, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home.
Born on December 8, 1979 in Cambridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel P. White and the late Susan E. (Koch) White.
Meghan spent her early life in Belmont, MA before moving to Sparta, NJ and the surrounding area and finally settling in eastern PA.
She was a childcare worker at Ms. Mayra's Preschool and Daycare. She loved her job and "her kiddos" as she lovingly called them. She also loved animals of all kinds, especially her cat Ellie. The compassion in Meg's heart was only outweighed by her love for those who were close to her.
Surviving are a half-brother, Dillon White of Newton; step-mother, Colleen Walsh-White also of Newton; three aunts, Diane Simmons, Tara Bay and Virginia Taylor; two uncles, Joseph White and John White; and many cousins.
There will be a celebration of Meghan's life and time of sharing on Saturday, July 11, from 10:30 to 11:30AM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Meghan's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your local Animal Shelter.
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
10:30 - 11:30 AM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved