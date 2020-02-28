|
LAKE HOPATCONG - Melissa "Mel" Ann Smith (Miller), 47, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer.
Melissa was born in Dover on Nov. 30, 1972. She graduated from Kittatinny Regional High School in 1991 and went on to Elon College to obtain a bachelor's degree in psychology and political science. Melissa was working as a port coordinator with Drew Marine in Whippany.
Melissa loved spending time anywhere with her kids, especially at the beach. She loved hiking with family, watching horror movies, playing pool, being a member of the APA Pool League, and reading. She also enjoyed taking road trips, going to tricky trays and watching March Madness to cheer on Duke.
Melissa was survived by her husband, Douglas and children, Hunter and Mackenzie. She is also survived by her parents, William and Judy Youngs; her siblings, Patty Fletcher and husband, Scott, Arty Miller and wife, Jess Hullings, Jamie Watkins and husband, Chad, Christy Youngs and boyfriend, Jay Thomason, Erica Casario and husband, Rick, and brother-in-law, Sean Smith and wife, Cheryl. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Scott and Blaine, Tyler and Ryan, Samuel and Adalyn, Abby and Anthony and Elle, Luke, and Ben. She is also survived by her aunt, Dawn and many other relatives and friends. She was deeply loved and will be missed by all who know her.
Visitation to be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home. Celebration of life to be held at a future date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 28, 2020