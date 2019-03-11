NEWTON - Melvin A. Phillips, 78, of Newton, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Melvin was born in Sparta to the late Frank D. and Mary (Blackford) Phillips, and was a lifelong resident of Newton. He worked as a materials manager for Mack-Wayne Plastics of Newton and as a shipping manager for Carson Industries in Andover Township prior to his retirement.

Melvin was a member of the Pocono-Slate Belt Shooting Association and the Newton Primetime Seniors. He also enjoyed collecting various Avon collectible items.

Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Janice (Jager) Phillips; his daughter, Judy Phillips, of Highland Lakes; his son, Carl Phillips, of Boise, Idaho; his grandchildren, Marijean Sperry, Kaiden Phillips and Ashton Phillips; and his great-grandchildren, Nora and Benjamin Sperry. He is also survived by three brothers, James Phillips, of Towanda, Pa., Allen Phillips, of Stillwater, and Edward Phillips, of Mt. Morris, N.Y.; and two sisters, Irma Castner, of Stillwater, and Alice Day, of Lititz, Pa.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Branchville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Melvin's memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 11, 2019