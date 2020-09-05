Merlin Baker
Merlin Baker 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 surrounded by family at Newton Memorial Hospital.
Merlin was born in Sparta Wisconsin to the late Arthur Huber and the late Bessie Baker Hobson. Upon graduating Sparta High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a radar man 1st class from 1953 – 1957. Honorably discharged from the navy he entered the University of Wisconsin Lacrosse where he met Ruth, his loving wife of 56 years. Earning a B.S. in Chemistry and Mathematics from UW Lacrosse he continued his education at UW Milwaukee where he began his career in research and development. He worked with the first NASA Space Shuttle Program developing food packaging and was part of the team that worked on the Superconducting Super Collider tasked with splitting the atom. His work as Director of Research and Development took him to the world of adhesives and coatings. His crowning achievement was working with North Sails providing sail coatings for the yachts racing in the America's Cup.
Over the course of his career his family lived in Wisconsin, Southeastern Pennsylvania and finally Northern New Jersey where they have resided for 34 years. Merlin's love of God and Community saw him as an active member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served as president and a church elder for many years. The Lake Tamarack community benefited from his involvement through several community committees. His Wallkill Golf Club membership was one of his fondest activities. He loved to golf, sail, ski & fish. Merlin traveled extensively over his life with both his family and his wife. His love of God took him Israel, the promised land.
Merlin is survived by his loving wife Ruth of 56 years. Three sons: Shawn (Anna) of Redondo Beach, CA; Nathan of Clifton, NJ & Christopher (Mayette) DeMartino of Boonton, NJ. Two grandchildren Nicole & Logan both of Redondo Beach, CA. Two brothers: Norman Baker of Sparta, WI & Richard (Doris) Hobson of Racine, WI and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date in order to protect our loved one's health from COVID. Donations may be made to Immanuel EV. Lutheran Church, 40 Coleman Rd, Long Valley NJ 07853. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend our appreciation and sincere thanks to the ICU staff and Night Supervisor at Newton Memorial Hospital for making our family comfortable during his passing.