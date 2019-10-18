|
|
FREDON - Michael Anthony Amato, 88, of Fredon Township, died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Saddle River.
Born in Newark, Michael was raised in Hillside. He earned a BS in electrical engineering and was the owner/operator of A&L Plastics in Fredon. Previously, Michael owned an Italian restaurant and, prior to that, was an electrical engineer for NASA.
He was a United States Air Force veteran. An extremely generous and trusting man, Michael's true passion was being a pilot.
The son of the late Anthony "Tony" and Ida (Duncan) Amato, Michael was also predeceased by his wife, Janice Katherine (Carney) Amato, in January of 2015; his grandson, Glenn Amato, in 2015; and his sister, Sally. He is survived by his sons, Larry Amato and wife, Lori, Lee Amato and Michael Amato, Jr.; his daughter, Sally Amato; his grandchildren, Amanda Tarr and husband, Andrew, Brent Amato, and Cory Johnson and wife, Christy; as well as his great-grandchildren, Hannah, Damain, and Dominic Tarr and Vayta Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to (for Dementia Research), 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 18, 2019