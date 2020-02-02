The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
Services
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
Michael D. Keats Obituary
PINE BUSH, N.Y. - Michael D. Keats, age 75, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y.
Born in Sussex, N.J., to the late Douglas Keats and Ada (Matthews) Keats, Mike had lived in Unionville, N.Y., before moving to Pine Bush 10 years ago. He had served in the United States Marine Corp. during the Vietnam Era. Mr. Keats had been employed as the parts manager for Pine Bush Equipment before his retirement 25 years ago. He was a founding and lifetime member of the American Legion Post 213 in Sussex, a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League, a lifetime member of the Greenville VFW Post 3175, and a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church.
Besides his parents, Mr. Keats was predeceased by his brother, Patrick A. Keats Sr. in 1995; his sister, Viola D. Kinney in 2015; and his stepfather, Albert Mittelstaedt Sr. He is survived by his daughters, Shelli Kroll and her husband, Stephen, of Port Jervis, N.Y., Sheri Keats and her husband, Ray, of Pine Bush, N.Y., and Amy Stewart and her husband, David, of Wantage, N.J.; his brother, Albert Mittelstaedt Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Browns Mills, N.J.; his sister, Joyce Malsbury, of Malabar, Fla.; five grandchildren, Roger and his wife, Lauren, Brittany, Faith, Paige, and Kourtney; his great-grandchildren, Taylor and Wyatt; several nieces and nephews; and his "best buddy," Macey.
Friends may pay their respects to the family from 2 to 5 p.m. today, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Deckertown-Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Michael Keats' name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Deer Park Humane Society, 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, New York 12771. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
