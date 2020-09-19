Michael DeVries

Michael ,age 62, passed September 14,2020. Born September 10, 1959 in Newton, NJ. Mike loved adventuring & traveling. After graduating from Newton High School he traveled & hiked across the country. Upon settling down he owned & operated "Signs on Anything" located in Branchville NJ for many years. After leaving the business world he continued his passion for traveling & adventure this time across the United States in a RV accompanied with his friend John. Mike is pre-deceased by his parents Don and Connie DeVries, and his brother in law John. Mike is survived by his brother Doug w/ wife Allison , and his sisters Beth and Lori w/ husband Jim. He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Sean, Justine ,Jimmy ,Alex ,DJ and Karlee. He was a fun & loving Uncle, who shared and brought many adventures & stories into their lives. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at a later date due to COVID-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store