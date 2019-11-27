Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main Street
Franklin, NJ
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main Street
Franklin, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception RC Church
75 Church Street
Franklin, NJ
1953 - 2019
Michael Facciolla Obituary
WANTAGE - Michael Facciolla, 66, passed away Monday Nov. 25, 2019. Michael was born Feb. 23, 1953, in Englewood. Michael was a resident of Franklin and Wantage.
Michael was a graduate from Northern Valley Regional High School in Old Tappan in 1971; he had attended the University of Dayton.
Michael had coached many years in little league and youth football. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception RC Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the NJ Brotherhood of Carpenters.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Ethel (Tomaro) Facciolla. Michael is survived by the love of his life, fiancée, Cathy Nemecek, and his former wife, Barbara Facciolla. He was the father of Nicholas Facciolla and his wife, Alexis, of Las Vegas, Nev., Brittany Kellogg and her husband, Kyle, of Trenton, Ohio, and Samantha Waters and her husband, Gregory, of Churchville, Pa., and is survived by his two beautiful granddaughters, Ellie Rose Kellogg and Audrey Rose Waters, and his siblings, Linda Briggs and her husband, Michael, of Barrington, N.H., and Thomas Facciolla and his wife, Mary Sferra, of Haworth, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and dearest friends, Peter, Al and Rich.
Relatives and friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. The family will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Service at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Immaculate Conception RC Church, 75 Church Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. For directions and condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
