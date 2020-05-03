|
MONTAGUE - Michael Figliuolo, 77, of Montague, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 20, 2020 in Port Jervis, N.Y.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Oct. 6, 1942 by the late John and Yolanda (Pecorino) Figliuolo. Michael had proudly served in the United States Navy at the very beginning of the Vietnam War. He was on the front lines during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He had worked at his family's restaurant, Figgies Place, in Brooklyn, N.Y., for many years. He had retired from a long career with the New York City Sanitation Department. He was also a talented carpenter in his younger years.
Michael had lived in Hopatcong for many years before moving to Montague. A loving and devoted family man, he truly enjoyed spending time with his wife who was his best friend. He enjoyed sitting outside for a barbecue with his children and grandchildren or a relaxing day watching old westerns. Everyone who knew Michael knew he enjoyed a good meal, a smoke and a glass of scotch. A simple man who didn't need much to be happy, he will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Michael is survived in life by his beloved wife, Gerri (Curley) Figliuolo; his children Billy, Gina, John, Deanna and Toniann; and his stepchildren Colleen, Bobby, Kelly and Jamie. He was predeceased by his son, Vinnie. Also surviving is his brother, Anthony Figliuolo, as well as his cherished 18 grandchildren.
A celebration of Michael's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 3, 2020