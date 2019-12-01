|
|
Michael "Babe" Inganamort, a lifelong Bergen County resident passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019, at his home with his wife and both sons by his side. He was 87.
His family was his proudest accomplishment and he leaves behind his loving wife Marilyn; sons, Fred and Michael Jr.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Born in Ozone Park, N.Y., Michael was the third son of Ferdinando and Romana (Brunetti) Inganamort. His parents and brother, Frank predeceased him. He is survived by his brother, John, and sister, Romana.
Michael was a graduate of Teaneck High School and attended Seton Hall University. He would go on to become one of New Jersey's leading developers in the 1970s and 1980s, having built much of New Jersey's fabled "Gold Coast" – including the Mediterranean Towers, Mediterranean House, the Atrium, and One Bridge Plaza in Fort Lee, and other commercial and residential developments across Bergen County. He was a founding director of the Bergen Bank of Commerce.
He was an enlightened philanthropist who supported numerous organizations that serve veterans, first responders, and young children, including the Institute for Educational Achievement in New Milford. He also supported Englewood Hospital's Gastroenterology Center and was a trustee of the Englewood Health Foundation.
On Nov. 18, 1951, he married the love of his life, Marilyn (Duffy). Their marriage flourished for 68 years as they raised their sons, Fred and Michael Jr. in Dumont and later Ho-Ho-Kus. A generous host to his family and friends, he was a master behind the grill and a quick wit when conversations would become lively. He took particular pleasure in hosting his children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren in the backyard in Saddle River or at the beach in Highland Beach, Fla. He also enjoyed taking his family on hunting expeditions across Canada and Alaska.
He was an avid consumer of news, especially politics, and had the great pleasure of welcoming President Ronald Reagan to New Jersey.
He was especially proud to have attended each of his five grandchildren's college graduations. Michael's family was a source of joy and pride - his children, Fred and Michael Jr. (Sandra); his grandchildren, Cecilia (Eddie) Rivera, Michael, III (Lauren), Kristen (Joseph) Milano, Corey, and Lauren (Charles) Noeth; and his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Ella, Rocco, Holly, Victoria, Sadie, Alex, Madeline, and Samantha.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. Wednesday prayers will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 88 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 1, 2019