Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's RC Church
88 East Saddle River Road
Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Inganamort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Babe" Inganamort

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Babe" Inganamort Obituary
Michael "Babe" Inganamort, a lifelong Bergen County resident passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019, at his home with his wife and both sons by his side. He was 87.
His family was his proudest accomplishment and he leaves behind his loving wife Marilyn; sons, Fred and Michael Jr.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Born in Ozone Park, N.Y., Michael was the third son of Ferdinando and Romana (Brunetti) Inganamort. His parents and brother, Frank predeceased him. He is survived by his brother, John, and sister, Romana.
Michael was a graduate of Teaneck High School and attended Seton Hall University. He would go on to become one of New Jersey's leading developers in the 1970s and 1980s, having built much of New Jersey's fabled "Gold Coast" – including the Mediterranean Towers, Mediterranean House, the Atrium, and One Bridge Plaza in Fort Lee, and other commercial and residential developments across Bergen County. He was a founding director of the Bergen Bank of Commerce.
He was an enlightened philanthropist who supported numerous organizations that serve veterans, first responders, and young children, including the Institute for Educational Achievement in New Milford. He also supported Englewood Hospital's Gastroenterology Center and was a trustee of the Englewood Health Foundation.
On Nov. 18, 1951, he married the love of his life, Marilyn (Duffy). Their marriage flourished for 68 years as they raised their sons, Fred and Michael Jr. in Dumont and later Ho-Ho-Kus. A generous host to his family and friends, he was a master behind the grill and a quick wit when conversations would become lively. He took particular pleasure in hosting his children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren in the backyard in Saddle River or at the beach in Highland Beach, Fla. He also enjoyed taking his family on hunting expeditions across Canada and Alaska.
He was an avid consumer of news, especially politics, and had the great pleasure of welcoming President Ronald Reagan to New Jersey.
He was especially proud to have attended each of his five grandchildren's college graduations. Michael's family was a source of joy and pride - his children, Fred and Michael Jr. (Sandra); his grandchildren, Cecilia (Eddie) Rivera, Michael, III (Lauren), Kristen (Joseph) Milano, Corey, and Lauren (Charles) Noeth; and his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Ella, Rocco, Holly, Victoria, Sadie, Alex, Madeline, and Samantha.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. Wednesday prayers will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 88 East Saddle River Road in Saddle River. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -