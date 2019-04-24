Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Knehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Knehr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Knehr Obituary
HOPATCONG - Michael Knehr, of Hopatcong, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019. He was 58 years old.
Born in Denville, he grew up in Hopatcong before moving to California, and returned back home. He worked as a driver for Descalso Lithographs in San Francisco. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include sister, Coleen Kimble and children, William, Sophie, Mackenzie, and Paul; and his brother, Christopher Clifford. He was predeceased by his parents, Hellen and William Clifford, and brother, Billy Clifford.
Cremation was held privately. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now