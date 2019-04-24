|
HOPATCONG - Michael Knehr, of Hopatcong, passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019. He was 58 years old.
Born in Denville, he grew up in Hopatcong before moving to California, and returned back home. He worked as a driver for Descalso Lithographs in San Francisco. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include sister, Coleen Kimble and children, William, Sophie, Mackenzie, and Paul; and his brother, Christopher Clifford. He was predeceased by his parents, Hellen and William Clifford, and brother, Billy Clifford.
Cremation was held privately. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 24, 2019