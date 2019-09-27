|
|
FRANKLIN - Michael P. Shea, 49, passed away Sept. 24, 2019. Michael was born Dec. 4, 1969, in Hackensack and has lived for the last 20 years in Franklin.
Michael was a carpenter for Local 212 in Manhattan.
Michael is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Siciliato) Shea; his three children, Cara Joan, Marissa Catherine and Michael George; his stepchildren, Devine and Rachelle Slockbower; his mother, Joan Fettes and her husband, William, of Edgewater, Fla.; his father, George M. Shea, of Edgewater, Fla.; his two sisters, Kellie Millier and her husband, Al, of Hardyston, and Katie Drossel and her husband, George, of Franklin; his brother, Ryan Shea, of South Daytona, Fla.; and his many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Rt. 94, Vernon (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). The family will gather at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial service at St. Francis de Sales RC Church, Vernon. Committal services will take place at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flower donation, the family is accepting donations and are creating a GoFundMe account. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 27, 2019