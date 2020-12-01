1/1
Michael P. Tatka
Hardyston - Michael P. Tatka, age 52 of Hardyston, passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at the Willow Creek Rehab Center in Somerset after a long illness.
Born in Sussex to Joanne (Rosa) and the late Albert Tatka, Sr., Michael was a graduate of the Wallkill Valley Regional High School. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for SCMUA. Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman as well as a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan.
Predeceased by his father, and nephew, Tyler Peacock, Michael is survived by his loving wife Janine (Peacock) Tatka; daughters Ashton and Audra Tatka; mother, Joanne Tatka; sister, MaryAnne Gruszecki; brother, Albert Tatka, Jr.; nephew Austin Peacock and niece Merindalynne Gruszecki; as well as his brothers in law, Stephen Peacock and Thomas Gruszecki.
A visitation for Michael will be held on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
DEC
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
