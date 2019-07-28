|
|
WATERBURY, Conn. -- Michael P.J. Hardick, age 45, of Waterbury, Conn., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Newton to Everett J. "Ebbie" and Maryanne (Svecz) Hardick, Michael lived in Franklin until he settled in Waterbury 20 years ago. Michael worked in his father's business, H&H Cleaning & Deburring in Waterbury, Conn., for 16 years. He was presently working at Siemens Inc., Watertown, Conn. An avid outdoorsman, Michael was a loving father who enjoyed spending time with his family and watching movies with his daughters. Michael was always smiling, and he would never hesitate to lend a helping hand. Predeceased by his grandparents, Paul "Paulo" and Mary (Lute) Svecz, Edith Hardick-Gardner, Everett Sr., and Patricia Hardick; and uncles, Robert and John Svecz, and Ronald Hardick, Michael is survived by his two daughters, Jordyn and Alyssa Hardick; parents, Ebbie and Maryanne Hardick, of Franklin; and sister, Michelle Hardick, also of Franklin. Visitation for Michael will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. today at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 28, 2019