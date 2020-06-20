Mildred Kanouse Smith
Newton - Mildred Kanouse Smith, 98, of Newton, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, with her daughters by her side, at St. Luke's Miners Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Coaldale, Pennsylvania.
Born and raised in Dover, Mildred raised her family in Roxbury Township and spent her final years in Sussex County. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and reading.
Those who knew Mildred will miss her sense of humor and her love of family. She will be forever in our hearts
The daughter of the late William and Mable (Moore) Harring, Mildred was also predeceased by her husband, William Kanouse, in 1964; her daughter, Sandra L. Awad on August 21, 2016; her great-granddaughter; and her brother, William Harring on January 25, 2017. She is survived by her daughters, Carla Rudinsky of Andreas, Pennsylvania, Carol Rosica of Byram Township and Janet Schick of Newton; her sister, Constance Laverty of Rockaway; ten grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home,
63 High Street, Newton.
Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.