EL PASO, TEXAS - When he was 8 years old, Mohan Kumar had a side job. He was proud enough of that hard work that he would recall it even in his final moments. His work was ironing - clothes, bedsheets, anything that needed it - using a hot metal iron stuffed with the burning embers of coconut husks.
Mohan was born in Calicut, the seaside town where Vasco de Gama first landed in India four centuries earlier, into an entrepreneurial family. His father Somesh Udiaver opened the town's first cinema, Radha Theatre - named after his wife (Mohan's mom) and still in operation today, its dirt floors now upgraded to shiny tiles. Other small family businesses included a coconut oil mill, an undershirt factory (common local attire was a Iungi with banyan - akin to a sarong with white tank top), and a riverside ice making operation. Mohan's grandfather first put the family on this path, rising from being a porter to a merchant.
That entrepreneurial spirit was especially strong in Mohan, the second-youngest of six siblings. He wanted to be an engineer, but couldn't get into the competitive university program on the first try. Instead, he first took his bachelor's degree in mathematics, then reapplied and did a second bachelor's in engineering. While at university, he was elected president of his class.
It was around 1960, and Mohan wanted to expand his horizons beyond newly independent India. He took a boat to Germany, learned the language, and enrolled in an apprenticeship at Siemens. After four happy years there - which included living with a German family, getting around on an Italian moped, and making several life-long friends - he decided to return home with the promise of a Siemens job in Bombay.
But the job wasn't what he hoped for - his German bosses had less training than he did - and he decided America was the only place where he could excel on his merits. An uncle in the Boston area sponsored Mohan and he got a job at the electric utility Con Edison in New York. There, too, he made life-long friends from around the world (his colleagues, perhaps unsurprisingly in cosmopolitan New York, were from Cuba, Italy, Egypt, Puerto Rico, Turkey, India, and more) and he ended up visiting many of their countries.
Mohan lived in a studio apartment on 96th Street until a Con Edison colleague brought him to a dance at Columbia University Teacher's College in 1970. There he met Jean, a Jewish-American aspiring teacher who took him for a Puerto Rican (there were few Indians even in New York in those days). They were married the following year in her dad's backyard in New Jersey. His friends made tandoori chicken and a Hindu priest and Unitarian minister officiated.
Soon after, Mohan left his job and started his own real estate business in New Jersey, first by working with his father-in-law John Joseph. They bought a large apartment complex, renovated it, and sold off the units. Then Mohan did it again, on his own, followed by a run-down department store, a strip mall, a small office building, a post office, and more. Under the banner Kumar Construction Company, he was hard at work. Even at home in rural Sussex County, N.J., where they eventually moved to more than 100 acres of farmland, he was constantly in motion - on the tractor, in the barn, at the garden, around the pool - always fixing, preparing, building.
Mohan brought that same dedication to fatherhood. He raised his elder daughter, Sona and younger son, Raj, born two years apart, with unwavering affection. Mohan was always teaching by doing, never lecturing or pushing. His children chose their own career paths, and he supported them without critique. While he once hoped one of them might take over his real estate development company, when he came to the realization that it wouldn't happen he never once expressed regret.
Mohan Udiaver Kumar died at home in El Paso, Texas - where he had retired a couple of years earlier - on Sept. 29, 2019. He was surrounded by family. Mohan leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Jean Kumar, who cared for him until his dying day; two children, Sona and Raj; their spouses Vicente and Maria Teresa; and three grandchildren, Amir, Lucia, and Eduardo. Two of his six siblings survived him, Shaila Chickarmane, of Mumbai, and Krishna Kumar, of Bangalore. He also leaves behind too many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends to count - a vast group that he regularly convened over backyard barbecues and to whom he was a sought-after source of advice and support.
Mohan adopted the charitable inclinations of his parents, and regularly made donations to a wide array of local and international humanitarian nonprofits. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to any charity that serves the least fortunate among us.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 6, 2019