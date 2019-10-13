Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
22 Halsted Street
Newton, NJ
Molly Jane Montagne Obituary
STUART, FLA. - Molly Jane Montagne, 89, of Stuart, Florida, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Salerno Bay Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stuart, Florida.
Born in Elizabeth, N.J., Molly lived in Newton before moving to Stuart. She was a 1948 graduate of Newton High School. She was a secretary for PCR, a product research company, and for a realtor for over 25 years before her retirement.
A volunteer at Newton Medical Center for many years, Molly was a member of the Peace Presbyterian Church in Stuart, as well as the Sparta Presbyterian Church in Sparta. She was also a member of the Miles Grant Country Club in Stuart and a member of Newton Country Club in Newton.
The daughter of the late Robert F. and Amelia M. (nee Headman) Carlon, Molly was also predeceased by her husband, Andre Montagne. She is survived by two sons: James A. Montagne and wife, Miriam, of Newton, and John E. Montagne, of Cohoes, New York; her grandchildren: Jessica Eaton and husband, Tim, of Sandyston; Taylor Czyzewski and husband, Ben, of Oneonta, New York; Connor Montagne, of Latham, New York; Brendan Montagne, of Latham, New York; Justin Montagne of Latham, New York; Liliana Castro, of Marlboro, Massachusetts; and Daniel Castro III, of Newton; her great-grandchildren, Amelia and Jackson Eaton; and her sister, Janet Christie, of Ft. Myers, Florida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 22 Halsted Street, Newton. Entombment of Molly and Andre will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in Newton. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
