HILLSBOROUGH - Muriel G. (Stanaback) Valecz, 94 , died peacefully at her residence at Avalon at Hillsborough in Hillsborough, on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Born to Kenneth and Mabel Stanaback in Franklin, she had lived in Franklin until 1989, then moved to Sandyston before moving to Hillsborough in 2011.
Muriel worked as a supervisor at The Custom Shop at Morley's Shirt Company in Franklin, for over 40 years retiring in 1995. Muriel also worked as a waitress for many years at Perona Farms. She was a member of the Sandyston Senior Citizens and a former member of the Franklin First Presbyterian Church.
Muriel is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Stephen J. Valecz (1995); a daughter, Judith A. Veres (2009); and two sisters, Evelyn Fetterman and Elizabeth Bleuzen; and is the devoted mother of Stephanie Yowell and her husband, Ron, of Hillsborough; loving grandmother of Christie Meyerriecks and her husband, Keith, of Milford, Pa., and John Veres Jr., of Sandyston; great-grandmother of Alex-Marie and Devin Meyerriecks, of Milford, Pa.; and is cherished by several nieces, a nephew, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and great- grand- nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 10, 2019