Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
For more information about
Muriel Macksoud
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
294 Sparta Ave.
Sparta, NJ
View Map
Resources
Muriel H. Macksoud


1919 - 2019
Muriel H. Macksoud Obituary
SPARTA - Muriel H. Macksoud passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a long illness at her home in Sparta.
Muriel was born Aug. 4, 1919 and raised in Brooklyn N.Y. Before marrying her husband, Richard, she was a telephone information supervisor with New York Bell Telephone.
Upon Richard's retirement they moved to Pocono Manor, Pa. After 11 years they moved to Madison.
Six years after Richard's death Muriel moved to her beloved Sparta, where she spent 34 years surrounded with friends and the support of the Sparta community.
Muriel is survived by her son, Richard, and her daughter, Gloria Ochs. Muriel was the adored grandmother of Jennifer, Jeanne, Katherine, Carol Anne, and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 Sparta Ave., Sparta. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Download Now