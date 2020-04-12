|
SPARTA - Muriel Paulison, 88, of Sparta, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home.
Born in Stockholm, Muriel lived in Sparta for nine years. She was a homemaker, but also helped her husband on the farm. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, Muriel enjoyed bingo, crossword puzzles and shuffleboard.
The daughter of the late James and Irene (Connor) Holley, Muriel was also predeceased by her husband, Ernest. She is survived by her son, Robert Roff and wife, Beverly, of Weaver, Ala.; her daughter, Gladys Woodginski, of Clinton; and her grandchildren, Joan Doty, Donna Terwilliger, Jerry Roff, Robert Roff, Jonathen Roff , James Roff and Thomas Roff. She is also survived by her sisters, Shirley Shields and husband, James, and Evelyn Search; and her brother, John Holley and wife, Ann.
Service and interment are private and under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 32 Main Street, Sparta, NJ 07871. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020