NEWTON - The family of Myrna King is saddened to announce her passing. The death of Mrs. Myrna Carole King took place after a long illness at home, on March 7, 2020.
Mrs. Myrna Carole King was born in Manhattan, N.Y., on Jan. 2, 1939. She is the daughter of Sally Katie Lagarow and Herman Ernest Draeger. She was a dedicated professional in book keeping, advertising and in the insurance field. She married her best friend, Michael King in 1992. They were married in Newton. They enjoyed traveling the world. Myrna loved to travel and experience all the world had to offer. She loved the games of chance and she shared her enthusiasm with everyone and anyone that would take a chance with her. She especially loved to play bingo and cards. She also loved culinary delights. Myrna had many friends in her small apartment community and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Michael King. She is survived by her children from her previous marriage, Scott Crain and Laurie Rigg, as well as two grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving nephews, Scott King, Jeffrey King and Christopher King.
Myrna wishes to spend her eternity among the seas, so her ashes will be spread at a location of her choice at a later date on a warm summer day.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 11, 2020