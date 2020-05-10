Home

Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Myrtle Mae DeGroat

Myrtle Mae DeGroat Obituary
BRANCHVILLE - Myrtle Mae DeGroat, 91, of Branchville, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn.
Born in Muncy, Pa., Myrtle was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She worked at her family business, the former Worthington's Bakery, for ten years before her retirement. As a result of her years at the bakery, Myrtle was a wonderful baker. A lifetime member of the Branchville United Methodist Church, Myrtle was also a member of the Frankford Township Fire Department Auxiliary.
The daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Foust) Worthington, Myrtle was also predeceased by her husband, Clinton DeGroat, on May 25, 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Lynn, of Wethersfield, Conn.; her grandchildren, Clinton Lynn, of Castle Rock, Colo., Muriah Lynn, of West Palm, Fla., Brielle Lynn, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Sarianne Lynn, of Buffalo, N.Y.; and her great-grandchildren, Carolina, Park and Cameron.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
Memorial donations may be made to Branchville United Methodist Church, 8 Broad Street, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 10, 2020
