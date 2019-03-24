BRANCHVILLE -- Nanci Harris Haggerty, 53, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family. Born in Sussex on Aug. 30, 1965, to Richard and Lesley Harris, Nanci was raised in Branchville, where she attended Branchville Elementary School and High Point Regional High School. In 1980, she petitioned the High Point Board of Education to establish the school's first girls' tennis team. After graduating from high school in 1982, Nanci went on to major in fashion merchandising at Centenary College and subsequently opened In the Pink women's clothing boutique, located in Branchville and Augusta. In 1991, she relocated the boutique to South Hill, Va., where she married Daryl Haggerty and lived for three years before returning to her hometown of Branchville. Nanci loved her family and was blessed with four children and two grandsons. Nanci was an avid competitive tennis player at Sparta Athletic Club and played on the Garden State Indoor League Level A team. She was a member of Lafayette Federated Church. Formerly an active member of the Northwest Christian School Association and its corresponding Parent Teacher Fellowship, she managed and promoted their annual fall craft fair for 10 years. Most recently, she was employed by the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show as the manager of the craft tent at the New Jersey State Fair. Above her love of tennis and crafts, Nanci loved God, her family and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Richard H. Harris. Nanci is survived by her mother, Lesley Harris; her husband, Daryl Haggerty; her four children and two grandchildren, Brittany Larson, her husband, Andrew, and their two children, Cole and Noah, Austin Haggerty and his wife, Cora, Luke Haggerty and his wife, Ashley, Paxton Haggerty, and her sweet dog, Chloe. She is also survived by her two siblings, Barbara Kim and her husband, Min, and Robert Harris and his wife, Diane, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Lafayette Federated Church, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. with a repast to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to either Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette, NJ 07848, or Northwest Christian School, 92 County Road 519, Newton, NJ 07860, or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, in Nanci's honor. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Online condolences may be made to www.woodfuneralhome.net. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 24, 2019