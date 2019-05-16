Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Nancy Charlotte Klumb

Nancy Charlotte Klumb Obituary
NEWTON - Nancy Charlotte Klumb, 89, of Newton, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen in Newton.
Nancy was born in Belleville to the late Max and Marie Ziermann where she resided for several years until her family returned to Germany. During World War II, she lived in Saalfeld where she graduated high school. Thereafter, she returned to New Jersey where she met her late husband, Robert William Klumb, at the age of 17. Nancy and Bob had twins, Nancy Jo and Robert John, whom they raised while residing in Lakewood. During those years, Nancy was employed as a dental assistant for a private dentist for 14 years. Nancy moved to Colorado in 1979, where she and Bob lived until 2016 when she returned to New Jersey to reside at Bristol Glen.
Nancy was a wonderful homemaker and mother. She loved to keep her house clean and cook delicious meals for her family and friends. In later years, Nancy was also an excellent shuffleboard player, a hobby she picked up at the Bristol Glen retirement community.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was also predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Klumb, in 2016; and her daughter, Nancy Jo Hillman, in 2003. She is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" John Klumb and wife, Janet; her son-in-law, Doug Hillman and wife, Holly, of Newton; her grandchildren, Jenifer Cox and husband, Kevin, Valerie Ridley and husband, Rob, Randi Dierling and husband, Pat, Kristi Meng and husband, Steve, Cory Klumb and wife, Thuy, and Adam Klumb and wife, Ashley; as well as 18 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside ceremony will be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 16, 2019
