VERNON - Nancy Gubner, age 78, of Vernon, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick, N.Y.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., to the late Ernest and Mary (Nocera) Cardone, Nancy has lived in Vernon for many years. She was an active parishioner of St. Francis de Sales RC Church.
Predeceased by her parents, and her brothers, Ernest Jr. and Frank Cardone, Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Gubner; daughter, Eva Jordan and her husband, John, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandson, Anthony Sweeney, of Atlanta; brother, Michael Cardone and wife, Joann, of Texas; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Nancy will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the St. Francis de Sales RC Church in Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the (heart.org), (), or American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 13, 2020