Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales RC Church
Vernon, NJ
View Map

Nancy Gubner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Gubner Obituary
VERNON - Nancy Gubner, age 78, of Vernon, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick, N.Y.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., to the late Ernest and Mary (Nocera) Cardone, Nancy has lived in Vernon for many years. She was an active parishioner of St. Francis de Sales RC Church.
Predeceased by her parents, and her brothers, Ernest Jr. and Frank Cardone, Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Gubner; daughter, Eva Jordan and her husband, John, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandson, Anthony Sweeney, of Atlanta; brother, Michael Cardone and wife, Joann, of Texas; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Nancy will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the St. Francis de Sales RC Church in Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the (heart.org), (), or American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -