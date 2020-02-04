|
Nancy Maryann Battifarano passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. Born in Jersey City to Francis and Gertrude Cerullo, Nancy grew up with her sister, Theresa, and brother, Frank in West New York, N.J. Nancy was always secretive about her age so let's just say last Aug. 26 she celebrated the 42nd anniversary of her 39th birthday.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. We will miss her shining smile, great sense of humor and sparkling personality, but we are grateful for the time we had with her. Nancy loved to spend time with her family and friends; travel, exercise, shop, and had a passion for entertaining. Extremely active, Nancy enjoyed the outdoors; time spent with horses, snowmobiling, skiing and playing tennis. Most especially, Nancy cherished her daily walks with her dear friend, Lynne Ramberger.
Nancy enjoyed a very successful career in real estate, making many friends and long-lasting relationships. Deeply faithful, Nancy was a devoted Roman Catholic and active in her church, Our Lady Queen of Peace in Branchville.
Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Theresa (18), and her husband, Leonard (55). She is survived by her loving children, Dianne Brownbridge and husband, Scott, of Branchville; son, Leonard (Lenny) Battifarano Jr. and his partner, Monique, of Hampton; the biggest joys of her life, her grandchildren, Trey and Miso Brownbridge, of Branchville; her sister, Theresa Cerullo, of Englewood; her brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Diane Cerullo, of Branchville; her nephew, Frankie Cerullo and his wife, Liz, of Westfield; her niece and goddaughter, Ali Crocket and her husband, James, of Philadelphia; and many great-nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
The family would also like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville. We are especially grateful to those in Memory Lane for treating our mother with the respect and care she so deserved while also providing her with the assistance she needed in her final months. We are forever grateful!
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 209 U.S. Route 206, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 4, 2020