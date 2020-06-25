Nancy Ozelle James

Nancy Ozelle James (Doggett) 86, passed Friday, April 17, 2020 at Saint Joseph's hospital in Paterson NJ. Nancy was born October 20,1933 in Doggett's Grove NC to Alonzo and Ada Doggett and attended Carver High School in Spindale NC. Nancy was married to Jack James of Paterson, New Jersey and attended New Christian Missionary Baptist Church in Paterson, under the leadership of Reverend Salmon. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Alonzo and Ada Doggett; sisters -Leona Alexander (NC), Willie Mae Easterly (Tenn), Elizabeth Washington (NJ), and Rosa Harris (NC); and her brother Robert Carson (Detroit). Nancy is survived by her spouse, Jack James (NJ); sisters -Lizzie Martin and Shirley Thompson (SC); brothers -Joe Willie Doggett (Tenn) and Alonzo Doggett Jr. (Miss) and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to Tara Golden. Gaita Funeral Home in Little Falls, New Jersey performed a direct cremation.



