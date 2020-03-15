|
|
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP - Nancy Watson, 95, of Andover Township, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center.
Born and raised in Paisley, Scotland, Nancy lived in Kearny when she came to the United States in 1948, then moved to Sussex County in 1969. She was a nurse's aide at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center for 25 years before her retirement in 1985.
The daughter of the late Thomas and Anne (Waters) Young, Nancy was predeceased in 1995 by her husband, James, whom she married on Sept. 24, 1955. She was also predeceased by her brothers Alex, Thomas and Bill Young.
Nancy is survived by three children: James T. Watson and wife, Ann, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Christina Bale, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Carol Castellanos and husband, Joe, of Long Valley; four grandchildren: Ashley and husband Greg, Danielle, Kiera and Hayden; one great-grandson, Blaine; and one brother, Ian Young of Paisley, Scotland.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Interment will follow in Sparta Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07831. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 15, 2020